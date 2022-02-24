$2.96 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $394.00 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

