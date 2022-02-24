25,664 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $766.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

