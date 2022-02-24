25,697 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 495.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 0.39.

SAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.