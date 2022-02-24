26,666 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 7.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $254.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.