29,098 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

