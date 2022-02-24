2local (2LC) Trading 16.7% Higher This Week

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $468,575.47 and $306,390.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2local has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.01 or 0.06790922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,692.00 or 0.99909451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049017 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,706,738,295 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

