$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.78 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

