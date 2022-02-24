30,322 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 94.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $81.36 and a 12 month high of $361.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

