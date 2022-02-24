35,606 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

