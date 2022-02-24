$358.04 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to report $358.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.90 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $288.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after buying an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,826. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

