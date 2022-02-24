3,705 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 736,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.