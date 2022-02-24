$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $19.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,199,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 548,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.