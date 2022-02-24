4,500 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of FDS traded down $21.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.86. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

