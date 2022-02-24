$5.69 Million in Sales Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.08 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $21.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDXH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

MDXH opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

