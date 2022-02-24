561 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $270.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day moving average of $386.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

