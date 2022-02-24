$6.64 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) to report $6.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $7.64 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $24.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profire Energy.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PFIE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
PFIE opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.