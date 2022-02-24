7,318 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $245,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.