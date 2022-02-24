7,435 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.