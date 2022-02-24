$8.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to post $8.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $15.29. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings per share of $14.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $61.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $60.48 to $61.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $95.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $86.95 to $103.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $743.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $727.48 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $824.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

