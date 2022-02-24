$833.17 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $833.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $782.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.40 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

