Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,443.96

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,443.96 ($19.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,344 ($18.28). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($18.36), with a volume of 199,748 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,443.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,494.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 24.25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

