Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $6.92. Absci shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 4,045 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

