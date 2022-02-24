Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $865.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.61.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.
