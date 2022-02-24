Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $865.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 445.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.