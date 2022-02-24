Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE ACU opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $48.31.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
