Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ACU opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

