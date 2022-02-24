ACoconut (AC) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $319,279.44 and approximately $33,176.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

