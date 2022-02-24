Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.76

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 3065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

