AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.04

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 5714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $197,875,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

