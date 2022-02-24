ADT (NYSE:ADT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.68

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 1624986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Get ADT alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.