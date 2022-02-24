Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to report $363.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $351.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $83.24. 3,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

