Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

