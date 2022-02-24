AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

NYSE ACM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 36,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after acquiring an additional 172,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AECOM by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

