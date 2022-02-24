Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.16% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,062 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,210,000 after acquiring an additional 284,312 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,367 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. 9,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

