Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.66

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 50689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

