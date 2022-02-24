Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of API stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Agora has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agora by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Agora by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agora by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agora by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

