Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will report $96.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $99.90 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $414.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.24 million to $432.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $490.71 million, with estimates ranging from $355.06 million to $534.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,713. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

