Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

NYSE ADC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

