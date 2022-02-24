Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

