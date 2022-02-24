Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Shares of AC opened at C$24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.27. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

