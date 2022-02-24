Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 766 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $150.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.42 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Airbnb by 279.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,124,000 after purchasing an additional 707,818 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 67.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

