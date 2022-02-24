Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of AIR opened at €113.94 ($129.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.85. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

