Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Down 25% This Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $116.42 or 0.00323143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $130.98 million and $8.34 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00109757 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,361,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,090 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.