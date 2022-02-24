Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.58

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.58 and last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 48168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

