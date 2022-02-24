Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.58

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.58 and last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 48168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 in the last 90 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
