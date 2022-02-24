Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alector were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 54.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alector by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $75,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALEC opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.