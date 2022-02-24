Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Joseph Hakman Sells 2,435 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $452,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

