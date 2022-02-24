Algoma Steel Group Inc (TSE:ASTL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Inc (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,480. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$10.13 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTL. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

