Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 183,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Get Alight alerts:

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 83,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.