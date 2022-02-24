Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 183,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34.
In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
