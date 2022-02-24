Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 183,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
