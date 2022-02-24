Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 183,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

