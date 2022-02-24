Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.70% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.