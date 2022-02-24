Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.