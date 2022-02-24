Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIRD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 44,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18. Allbirds has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $32.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

