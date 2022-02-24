Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded down $15.93 on Thursday, hitting $656.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $669.45 and a 200 day moving average of $665.87. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $605.14 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

